11,340 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

