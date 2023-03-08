13,100,996 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,100,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,666,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 7,282,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,010,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.