1irstGold (1GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.98 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $5,176.40 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $61.63 or 0.00280090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

