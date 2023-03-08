30,000 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

TECK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,122. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.