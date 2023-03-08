4,072,197 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,072,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,903,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.89% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02.

