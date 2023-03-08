409,463 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.