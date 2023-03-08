42-coin (42) Price Down 7.4% This Week

42-coin (42) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $914,328.68 and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,769.76 or 0.99999998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00382614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00028224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004635 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

