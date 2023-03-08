51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

