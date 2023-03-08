8,197 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

