83,797 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,994,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.24% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.37. 298,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,440. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

