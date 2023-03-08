Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ACHC opened at $71.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

