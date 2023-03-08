Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ACHC opened at $71.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
