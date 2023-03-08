Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2,831.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $192,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 54.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Accenture by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 343,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,252. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

