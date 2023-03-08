Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.73. 468,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,109,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

