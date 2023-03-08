Adecoagro (AGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $884.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $13,015,000. Amundi grew its position in Adecoagro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 789,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,108 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $6,060,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

