AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.42

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.42 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.98 ($0.29). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 23.46 ($0.28), with a volume of 712,271 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £171.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,210.00 and a beta of 2.54.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

