Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

