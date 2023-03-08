AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MITT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
