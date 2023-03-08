AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.