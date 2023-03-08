Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00193986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00093005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00058984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00052017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

