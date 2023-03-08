Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of Airbnb worth $279,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,070. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

