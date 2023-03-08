Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 38,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 9,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.