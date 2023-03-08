Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 38,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 9,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
