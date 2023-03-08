ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

