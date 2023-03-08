AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
