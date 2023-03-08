American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Teza Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 257,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 287,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.