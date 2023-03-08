American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 671,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,952. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

