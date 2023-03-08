Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $337.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.31. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

