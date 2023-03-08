Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 544,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 233,814 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $35.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.