Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 544,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 233,814 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $35.30.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
