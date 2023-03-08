Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for goeasy (GSY)

goeasy (TSE: GSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00.

2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00.

2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

2/6/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – goeasy was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GSY stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$120.20. 104,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$120.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.90. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.2079096 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

