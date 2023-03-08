Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $252.06

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

