Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $3.45

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $783.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 94,600 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,718.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 973,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,373.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $2,115,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

