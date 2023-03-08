Analysts Set Expectations for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Health Catalyst’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $745.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

