Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $21.10

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.21) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Up 4.9 %

Klépierre stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.