Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $151.70

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.70.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance
Shares of SITE stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $309,000.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.