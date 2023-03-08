Analyzing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Garmin $4.86 billion 3.87 $973.59 million $5.04 19.50

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Machines and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.66%. Garmin has a consensus price target of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Garmin.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Summary

Garmin beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

