Analyzing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.62 $2.24 billion $1.45 9.97 Webster Financial $2.73 billion 3.19 $644.28 million $3.55 14.10

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 28.15% 14.79% 1.29% Webster Financial 23.64% 12.42% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Bancshares and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 4 1 2.21 Webster Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Huntington Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

