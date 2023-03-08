Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Rating) were up 21.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 820,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.
Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile
Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
