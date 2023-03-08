Ankr Trading Down 22% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $297.60 million and approximately $49.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00036904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00221629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,090.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03094066 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $55,432,905.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

