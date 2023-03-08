Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.
ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
