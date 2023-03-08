Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

