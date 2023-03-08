Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $599,827.04 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00069671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00050022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

