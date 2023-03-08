Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 21,526 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. 241,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

