Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 119,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Arcimoto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

About Arcimoto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 122.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

