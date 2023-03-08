Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 119,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
