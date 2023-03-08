Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

