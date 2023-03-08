Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $3,565,342.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,548. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

