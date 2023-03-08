Artur Bergman Sells 32,388 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,383,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

FSLY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 97.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

