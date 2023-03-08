Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.59–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.84 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

