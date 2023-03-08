Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.59–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.84 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.
Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $49.73.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
