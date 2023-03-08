Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.97 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 8,070,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

