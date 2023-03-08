Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.93% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Asensus Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

ASXC opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asensus Surgical

In other Asensus Surgical news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.