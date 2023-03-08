Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.93% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Asensus Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %
ASXC opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Asensus Surgical news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
