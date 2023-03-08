ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $617.50. 374,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,693. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

