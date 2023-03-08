AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

