AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.