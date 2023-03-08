Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.54 on Monday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.74.

Get Athersys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 501,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 279,586 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.