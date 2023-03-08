Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 44,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.